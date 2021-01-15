Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

