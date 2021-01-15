Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

