Access Financial Services Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. 17,427,396 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

