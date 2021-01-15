Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.31. 486,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,451. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -270.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

