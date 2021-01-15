Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $131.99. 1,106,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.