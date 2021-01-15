Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

