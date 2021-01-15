ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $101.72. 256,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 419,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

