Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACOR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 2,163,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

