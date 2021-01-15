Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) PT Raised to $35.00

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

ACOR stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

