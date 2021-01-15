Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,386,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.