Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
About Adacel Technologies
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.