Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

