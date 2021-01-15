Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,707 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $16,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.