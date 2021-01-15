Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.90. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

