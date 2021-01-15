Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.