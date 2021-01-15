Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

