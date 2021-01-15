Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 6.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 10,905,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 21,317,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

