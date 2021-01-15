Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

