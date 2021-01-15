Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARPO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.