Agenus’ (AGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGEN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

AGEN stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $650.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

