Agenus’ (AGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGEN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.
AGEN stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $650.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
