Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGKF. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

