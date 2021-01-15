Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 102.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 51,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 875,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,263. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

