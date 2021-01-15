Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Air China has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air China will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.