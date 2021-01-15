Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Up 12.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 1,113,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 362,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

