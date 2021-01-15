Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) vs. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Critical Comparison

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 81.28%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential upside of 103.93%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($1.47) -6.36 Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.76 million ($2.90) -9.95

Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.89% -52.89% Akero Therapeutics N/A -40.84% -38.33%

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules. It has a collaboration agreement with with Roche to explore the co-administration of SB 11285. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

