Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $34,972.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur Geiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55.

On Monday, November 9th, Arthur Geiss sold 463 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $3,940.13.

AKTS opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKTS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

