Alchemy Pay Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

