Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $548.65 million and approximately $116.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,602,988 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

