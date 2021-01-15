Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.43.

Shares of BABA traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.98. 29,414,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The company has a market cap of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

