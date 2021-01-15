Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Down 7.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.39 and last traded at C$38.40. Approximately 50,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 24,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.67. The stock has a market cap of C$41.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,031.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,396.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

