ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALJ Regional stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

