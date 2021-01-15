Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.