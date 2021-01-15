alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €14.80 ($17.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.