alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

ETR AOX opened at €14.80 ($17.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

