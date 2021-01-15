Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amarin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amarin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

