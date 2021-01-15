Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,186.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.