Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AA4 opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.54. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) alerts:

About Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.