American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. 140166 currently has a negative rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.44. 78,957,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 55,409,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 673.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 244,969 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

