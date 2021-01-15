American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.47

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $29.24. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 239,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 311,817 shares of company stock worth $7,142,556. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

