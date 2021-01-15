American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

AXL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,867. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

