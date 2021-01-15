American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 568,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.20 on Friday. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AREC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

