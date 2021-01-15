American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $70,400.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Olivier Puech sold 28 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $6,257.72.

American Tower stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

