American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 343.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,393 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in American Tower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 3,123,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

