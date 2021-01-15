American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,012 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

AMT stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 3,123,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.60. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.