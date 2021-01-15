America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $825.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

