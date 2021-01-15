Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $238.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

