Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $54,306,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $159.46. 1,880,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

