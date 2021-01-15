Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 53.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.05. 2,134,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,867. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.