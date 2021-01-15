Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 122,153 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

