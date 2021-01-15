Analysts Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Guess’ posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE GES traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 578,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,466. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guess’ by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guess’ by 46.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

