Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 2,656,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,208. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.