Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $284,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.