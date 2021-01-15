Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $284,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

